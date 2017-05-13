Allentown's Udder Bar offers ice cream, gourmet cotton candy, local baked goods and more
Udder Bar ice cream shop owner Hayley DeLong with daughter Skylar, 5, inside the newly opened store Wednesday in Allentown. Udder Bar ice cream shop owner Hayley DeLong with daughter Skylar, 5, inside the newly opened store Wednesday in Allentown.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Morning Call.
Comments
Add your comments below
Allentown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|4 min
|UIDIOTRACEMAKEWOR...
|1,530,765
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|1 hr
|UIDIOTRACEMAKEWOR...
|314,222
|Maltamon blackmails boys; teens spanked
|3 hr
|silly rabbit
|28
|Masturbating driver, 22, admits following Pa. m...
|6 hr
|silly rabbit
|9
|Man critically wounded in Allentown shooting, p...
|16 hr
|silly rabbit
|1
|Downtown Allentown burglaries under investigati... (Apr '07)
|Fri
|silly rabbit
|12
|Man who exposed himself in parking lot avoids jail
|Fri
|hare brain
|11
Find what you want!
Search Allentown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC