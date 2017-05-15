Allentown's The Dime to offer beer and wine pairing dinners
The Dime in downtown Allentown will host a five-course pairing dinner with Hershey's Troegs Independent Brewing on May 25 and a five-course pairing dinner with Sonoma wines on May 31. The Dime in downtown Allentown will host a five-course pairing dinner with Hershey's Troegs Independent Brewing on May 25 and a five-course pairing dinner with Sonoma wines on May 31. On May 25, from 6-9 p.m., a five-course dinner with Hershey's Tregs Independent Brewing will include seafood gazpacho with Sunshine Pils pilsner, crispy duck breast with Crimson Pistil IPA, seared foie gras with LaGrave Triple Golden Ale, dry-aged beef wellington with Troegenator Double Bock and a raspberry popover with Scratch No. 48 Raspberry Gose.
