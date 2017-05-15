Allentown's The Dime to offer beer an...

Allentown's The Dime to offer beer and wine pairing dinners

Next Story Prev Story
55 min ago Read more: The Morning Call

The Dime in downtown Allentown will host a five-course pairing dinner with Hershey's Troegs Independent Brewing on May 25 and a five-course pairing dinner with Sonoma wines on May 31. The Dime in downtown Allentown will host a five-course pairing dinner with Hershey's Troegs Independent Brewing on May 25 and a five-course pairing dinner with Sonoma wines on May 31. On May 25, from 6-9 p.m., a five-course dinner with Hershey's Tregs Independent Brewing will include seafood gazpacho with Sunshine Pils pilsner, crispy duck breast with Crimson Pistil IPA, seared foie gras with LaGrave Triple Golden Ale, dry-aged beef wellington with Troegenator Double Bock and a raspberry popover with Scratch No. 48 Raspberry Gose.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Morning Call.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Allentown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 3 min VetnorsGate 1,531,157
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 1 hr Gloria 314,247
News Masturbating driver, 22, admits following Pa. m... 2 hr silly rabbit 12
News Man who exposed himself in parking lot avoids jail 3 hr Richard Kranium 12
News Yankee Stadium: Report says Notre Dame, Army to... (Jul '09) 13 hr Bob 2
News Second police officer steps down from Easton force (Mar '08) 19 hr Jako 38
Maltamon blackmails boys; teens spanked Sat silly rabbit 28
See all Allentown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Allentown Forum Now

Allentown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Allentown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Egypt
  5. Iraq
 

Allentown, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,122 • Total comments across all topics: 281,029,294

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC