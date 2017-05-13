Allentown's refugee center tries to survive as numbers trickle after Trump's order

Refugees Abdllah Issak of Sudan , Mohammad Taleb of Syria and Samuel Gebrehiwot, 15, of Eritrea, participate in an English class at the Episcopal Church of the Mediator in Allentown on Wednesday. Though the executive order suspending the influx of refugees has been halted by the courts, the number of refugees coming through the Allentown center run by Bethany Christian Services has dropped since the order took was announced.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Morning Call.