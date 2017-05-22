Allentown police fatally shoot gun-wi...

Allentown police fatally shoot gun-wielding robber after chase, cops say

A man who robbed Whitehall Pharmacy and shot the clerk Sunday morning later was killed in a shooting by Allentown officers, city police said. The robbery happened around 8 a.m. at 4117 Main St., Whitehall Township.

