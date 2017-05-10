Allentown man was 'getaway driver' in...

Allentown man was 'getaway driver' in 10 robberies, DA says

An Allentown man is accused of being the getaway driver in in 10 Lehigh Valley convenience store robberies within the past six months, Lehigh County District Attorney Jim Martin announced Wednesday. Singleton is charged with 10 counts each felony robbery and felony conspiracy to commit robbery.

