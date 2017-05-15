Agents find meth, heroin in Allentown home
A raid in Allentown netted methamphetamine, heroin and charges against two men, according to the Pennsylvania Attorney General's office. In March, an informant bought 14 grams of meth from Alex "Domi" Munoz, which Munoz retrieved from 1314 Newton St. in Allentown, investigators said.
