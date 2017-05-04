A couple gave their 13-year-old daugh...

A couple gave their 13-year-old daughter 10 shots of vodka and fled when she passed out

There are 1 comment on the Tri-cityherald.com story from 14 hrs ago, titled A couple gave their 13-year-old daughter 10 shots of vodka and fled when she passed out. In it, Tri-cityherald.com reports that:

A Pennsylvania couple is facing criminal charges after buying vodka for the woman's 13-year-old daughter, allowing her to drink at least 10 shots in a two-hour span, and then leaving her to be discovered by emergency officials, who tested her blood alcohol content at four times the legal limit. Michelle Edwards and Charles Younger, of Allentown, Pennsylvania, both pleaded guilty Wednesday to child endangerment as part of a deal with prosecutors, according to LehighValleyLive .

silly rabbit

United States

#1 13 hrs ago
I am very sure these two participants are part of mayor palumpaZ party favor conssession comPETitorZ and sam I am was right there helpping in the white sex slavery anticipation production of the innocent indigent oneZ of allentownZ make-up?!)$ Now the pos itZ are all salivating on the anticipated healthcare needed for this circus carnival advertiZmentalistZ process to sell the spinkter surrounded by the cystZ, ZitZ and the all important hemrodeZ of which palumpa is oneZ of a few?!)$
