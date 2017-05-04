There are on the Tri-cityherald.com story from 14 hrs ago, titled A couple gave their 13-year-old daughter 10 shots of vodka and fled when she passed out. In it, Tri-cityherald.com reports that:

A Pennsylvania couple is facing criminal charges after buying vodka for the woman's 13-year-old daughter, allowing her to drink at least 10 shots in a two-hour span, and then leaving her to be discovered by emergency officials, who tested her blood alcohol content at four times the legal limit. Michelle Edwards and Charles Younger, of Allentown, Pennsylvania, both pleaded guilty Wednesday to child endangerment as part of a deal with prosecutors, according to LehighValleyLive .

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Tri-cityherald.com.