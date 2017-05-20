2017 Freddys tonight: What schools are in the running for awards?
Emmaus and Parkland high schools dominate the nominations for the 2017 Freddy Awards, which are being held at the State Theatre in Easton on Thursday night. Emmaus heads into the evening with 18 nominations for its production of the musical "Miss Saigon" , with Parkland right behind with 17 for "Pippin."
