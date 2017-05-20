2017 Freddy Awards: And the nominees are ...
Emmaus High School's production of "Miss Saigon" and Parkland High School's "Pippin" dominated the 2017 Freddy Awards nominations announced Thursday. The two schools are in the running for the biggest award that will be given when the Freddys are presented May 25: best musical, otherwise known as Outstanding Overall Production of a Musical.
