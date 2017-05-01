1 wounded as man shoots up apartment ...

1 wounded as man shoots up apartment building, Allentown police say

There are 3 comments on the NJ.com story from 21 hrs ago, titled 1 wounded as man shoots up apartment building, Allentown police say. In it, NJ.com reports that:

A man who opened fire on an Allentown building shot one young man and sent several bullets into a second-floor apartment, city police said. Allentown police were called for a shooting at 4:06 p.m. Friday at 333 N. 14th St., and found an 18-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his right arm.

silly rabbit

United States

#1 5 hrs ago
Damm this quality of life issue enhanced by this administration and itZ advertisemental agency's finily allow this one to hit as a news worthy storyline after four dayZ?!)$ A day late and a dollar short is factZ of the demented designZ of progress by this collective collaborational toolZ?!)$
schizoaffective

Irwin, PA

#2 3 hrs ago
A mere distraction rabbit. The conniving Canucks orchestrated this keep me from my true calling: a 3 foot picket fence along the Canadian frontier...I'll have that fence to preserve the purity of the USA...except Allentown, where people nicknamed "Peace" shoot up apartment buildings (maybe they meant "Piece"). I could have used your help with the marauding Canuck hoards but you'll have your hands full straightening up Allentown. Keep me posted of your progress. I'm off now to neutralize the Canadian menace and to rescue the French-Canadian chicks. Adieu.
schizoaffective

Irwin, PA

#3 3 hrs ago
I was getting error codes and didn't know I was getting posted even once. Sorry for the redundancy.
