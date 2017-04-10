'You're not going to get away with this' stabber tells prosecutor
He threatened a prosecutor, bickered with a judge and had to be removed from his sentencing hearing because he couldn't keep his mouth shut. The 41-year-old Allentown man would be eligible for parole and likely out of prison now had he taken a plea deal in his stabbing case .
