Your guide to Allentown JazzFest 2017
The Gypsy jazz band Hot Club of Philadelphia - Barry Wahrhaftig , Phyllis Chapell, Jim Stager, Dan Pearce and Joseph Arnold - plays 7 p.m. Thursday at the restaurant 187 Rue Principale in Emmaus as part of Allentown JazzFest. It's the only concert outside the city.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Morning Call.
Comments
Add your comments below
Allentown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|7 min
|Grey Ghost
|1,523,599
|Maltamon blackmails boys; teens spanked
|1 hr
|Archive
|5
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|3 hr
|John-K
|313,990
|Allentown's Five City Center plans includes top...
|10 hr
|silly rabbit
|1
|Allentown council hopefuls debate war on crime ... (Apr '07)
|11 hr
|silly rabbit
|10
|Man guilty in fatal home invasion for K2 and money
|11 hr
|silly rabbit
|20
|Get furnace checked or face a fine (Nov '14)
|14 hr
|silly rabbit
|134
Find what you want!
Search Allentown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC