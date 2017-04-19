Your Choice: A Green America, Or A Br...

Your Choice: A Green America, Or A Brown America

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Townhall

In celebration of Earth Day this Saturday, let's review how the Sierra Club sold its soul and screwed the Earth for a $100 million donation. They must hate themselves for it, so why shouldn't we hate them, too? After Teddy Kennedy's 1965 immigration act began dumping millions of Third-Worlders on the country, the Sierra Club talked of little else besides reducing immigration.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Townhall.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Allentown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min flack 1,519,280
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 10 min ThomasA 313,880
News Bethlehem traffic stop nets heroin worth $30K o... 11 min silly rabbit 1
News Oprah Winfrey says she weighs 200 pounds (Dec '08) 13 hr a-citizen 1,081
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 15 hr Into The Night 8,136
News Police make arrest in Allentown homicide (May '09) Wed silly rabbit 167
News Teacher in Alleged Sex Assault Gets Court Date (May '13) Wed silly rabbit 3
See all Allentown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Allentown Forum Now

Allentown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Allentown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Allentown, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,609 • Total comments across all topics: 280,450,072

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC