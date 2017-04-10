Woman points gun at other driver with kids in the car, police say
There are 1 comment on the NJ.com story from Yesterday, titled Woman points gun at other driver with kids in the car, police say. In it, NJ.com reports that:
A problem between two women escalated to one of the women pointing a gun at a car with the other's kids inside in Allentown , according to police. Nicole Wimberly is accused of pointing the semiautomatic handgun at Khaleefah Long and her car, then following Long and her family as they drove away, police said.
#1 Yesterday
Palumas high quility of life promised upon itZ first appointment to the seat?!)$ The hole of Allentown has been in a downward spiral since it taking the seat?!)$ Over burdened unREpairable infastrucure damage being done dayly because of the single family homeZ promised, turned into rooming homeZ that howse full families in roomZ and uninhabitable blight by design made to look as if it is an administrational effort?!)$ The fact REmainZ this is above his paygrade yet he is involved in the collectivity of this REprehencible design dynamicZ?!)$
Under his watch as supossid commander and chief many many childrens children have suffered REprehencible psycological truma that will become yet another incubated one of the many modern social illz that are but insurable peril ASSet collected administrationally yet never addressed with the monies allocated?!)$
