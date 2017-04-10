Woman points gun at other driver with...

Woman points gun at other driver with kids in the car, police say

There are 1 comment on the NJ.com story from Yesterday, titled Woman points gun at other driver with kids in the car, police say. In it, NJ.com reports that:

A problem between two women escalated to one of the women pointing a gun at a car with the other's kids inside in Allentown , according to police. Nicole Wimberly is accused of pointing the semiautomatic handgun at Khaleefah Long and her car, then following Long and her family as they drove away, police said.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at NJ.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
silly rabbit

United States

#1 Yesterday
Palumas high quility of life promised upon itZ first appointment to the seat?!)$ The hole of Allentown has been in a downward spiral since it taking the seat?!)$ Over burdened unREpairable infastrucure damage being done dayly because of the single family homeZ promised, turned into rooming homeZ that howse full families in roomZ and uninhabitable blight by design made to look as if it is an administrational effort?!)$ The fact REmainZ this is above his paygrade yet he is involved in the collectivity of this REprehencible design dynamicZ?!)$

Under his watch as supossid commander and chief many many childrens children have suffered REprehencible psycological truma that will become yet another incubated one of the many modern social illz that are but insurable peril ASSet collected administrationally yet never addressed with the monies allocated?!)$
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Allentown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 3 min Earl 1,515,680
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 13 min blue_skies 313,824
News Nitschmann parents shocked by principal's arres... (Feb '07) 4 hr silly rabbit 261
7th century goat molesting barbarians Tue Bretagne 4
News Boy walking from store 1 of 2 hurt in shooting Tue silly rabbit 1
News Who is Syrian President Bashar al-Assad? Tue silly rabbit 1
News Emmaus teacher had 'sexual contact' with studen... Apr 10 silly rabbit 5
See all Allentown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Allentown Forum Now

Allentown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Allentown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Health Care
  2. South Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Ferguson
  5. Supreme Court
 

Allentown, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,397 • Total comments across all topics: 280,262,090

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC