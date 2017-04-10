There are on the NJ.com story from Yesterday, titled Woman points gun at other driver with kids in the car, police say. In it, NJ.com reports that:

A problem between two women escalated to one of the women pointing a gun at a car with the other's kids inside in Allentown , according to police. Nicole Wimberly is accused of pointing the semiautomatic handgun at Khaleefah Long and her car, then following Long and her family as they drove away, police said.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at NJ.com.