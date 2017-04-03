WJRZ/Monmouth-Ocean Adds Steve Kamer As Station Voice
STEVE was also recently added at CUMULUS AC WLEV/ALLENTOWN, PA. He's heard on literally hundreds of radio and TV stations.
