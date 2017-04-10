Who is Syrian President Bashar al-Assad?

Who is Syrian President Bashar al-Assad?

There are 1 comment on the The New Zealand Herald story from 23 hrs ago, titled Who is Syrian President Bashar al-Assad?. In it, The New Zealand Herald reports that:

The brutal dictator behind one of the worst atrocities the world has seen this century got the job by accident. But after his older brother Bassel was killed in a car crash in 1994, the younger Assad found himself being groomed for a completely different career.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
silly rabbit

United States

#1 22 hrs ago
Just another Saddam Insane familia mentored by the unstable invironment the middle east has been in for many generations?!)$ Unstability mixed with mental illness, unaddressed mental illness posessed as a ruling class?!)$
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Allentown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min Henry 1,515,300
7th century goat molesting barbarians 4 hr Bretagne 4
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 10 hr silly rabbit 313,817
News Boy walking from store 1 of 2 hurt in shooting 10 hr silly rabbit 1
News Emmaus teacher had 'sexual contact' with studen... Mon silly rabbit 5
News Changes in the air at two radio stations (Aug '06) Mon Rubbersoul 1,033
News City lists possible actions on Americus : The M... (Mar '07) Sun silly rabbit 21
See all Allentown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Allentown Forum Now

Allentown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Allentown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Iraq
 

Allentown, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,442 • Total comments across all topics: 280,231,776

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC