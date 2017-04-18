Trial begins for man accused of fatal...

Trial begins for man accused of fatal home invasion for K2 and money

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: NJ.com

One man was killed and another wounded in an armed home invasion in the 900 block of Pine Street in Allentown back in 2014. (Mike Nester Depending on who you talk to, Eric Davis either had nothing to do with a fatal home invasion and robber y in Allentown, or everything to do with it.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Allentown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 3 min VetnorsGate 1,518,561
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 3 hr silly rabbit 313,848
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 3 hr Into The Night 8,132
News Oprah Winfrey says she weighs 200 pounds (Dec '08) 4 hr Yeti 1,079
News Police make arrest in Allentown homicide (May '09) 8 hr silly rabbit 167
News Teacher in Alleged Sex Assault Gets Court Date (May '13) 16 hr silly rabbit 3
How to really make some money!!!!! $$$$$$ Tue silly rabbit 2
See all Allentown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Allentown Forum Now

Allentown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Allentown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Dalai Lama
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Pope Francis
 

Allentown, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,987 • Total comments across all topics: 280,418,234

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC