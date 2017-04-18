Traffic mayhem clogs Interstate 78 in...

Traffic mayhem clogs Interstate 78 in Pa.

Eastbound traffic is at a full stop and westbound traffic is backed up after crashes Friday morning on Interstate 78 in the Allentown area. Crashes eastbound and westbound on Interstate 78 in the Allentown area created traffic woes just between 7 and 8:30 a.m. Friday, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

