Top jazz pianist Andy Milne added to Allentown JazzFest lineup
A jazz pianist who has toured and recorded with top names of the genre has been added to the lineup of the third annual Allentown JazzFest next month. Andy Milne will perform at 5:30 p.m. May 6, during a day of five presentations and performances at Allentown Art Museum for JazzFest.
