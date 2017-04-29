The return of 'Angels in America': Ci...

The return of 'Angels in America': Civic Theatre stages epic drama 20 years later

Next Story Prev Story
29 min ago Read more: The Morning Call

JoAnn Wilchek Basist is The Angel and Will Morris is Prior Walter in 'Angels in America' at Civic Theatre of Allentown. It runs May 5-20.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Morning Call.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Allentown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 43 min uIDIOTRACEMAKEWOR... 1,523,585
News Allentown's Five City Center plans includes top... 6 hr silly rabbit 1
Maltamon blackmails boys; teens spanked 6 hr silly rabbit 2
News Allentown council hopefuls debate war on crime ... (Apr '07) 6 hr silly rabbit 10
News Man guilty in fatal home invasion for K2 and money 7 hr silly rabbit 20
News Get furnace checked or face a fine (Nov '14) 9 hr silly rabbit 134
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 17 hr silly rabbit 313,989
See all Allentown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Allentown Forum Now

Allentown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Allentown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Allentown, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,916 • Total comments across all topics: 280,636,494

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC