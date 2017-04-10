There are on the Philly.com story from Friday Apr 7, titled Syrians in Allentown protest U.S. airstrikes. In it, Philly.com reports that:

Members of a large Syrian Christian community in eastern Pennsylvania have held a rally in opposition to the U.S. airstrikes in Syria. Dr. Khaldoun Makhoul, a Syrian-born physician who immigrated to the United States, organized of Friday's rally in Allentown.

