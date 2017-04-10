Syrians in Allentown protest U.S. airstrikes
There are 2 comments on the Philly.com story from Friday Apr 7, titled Syrians in Allentown protest U.S. airstrikes. In it, Philly.com reports that:
Members of a large Syrian Christian community in eastern Pennsylvania have held a rally in opposition to the U.S. airstrikes in Syria. Dr. Khaldoun Makhoul, a Syrian-born physician who immigrated to the United States, organized of Friday's rally in Allentown.
#1 Saturday Apr 8
There worried about the killing of people in there land yet come over here and kill people on AMERICAN soil as developmental opperativeZ?!)$ Co-horting with the criminally corrupt local officials ACTing in there official capCITY while claiming ignorance to actZ that they are cognaZantly complicite of the exACT nature of the designZ too?!)$
Mind you that not all are truely Christians yet claiming to be just like the circus carnival sideshowZ as to there being officialZ arch nemmiCYSTZ?!)$ Only thoZe turning a blind eyeZ to the terroristZ attackZ locally as well as through out other partZ of this nation too?!)$
There heating seasonal toolZ and there implimentationZ thereof are making a last chance ditch to ditcth?!)$
#2 Saturday Apr 8
Just more edited out newZ advetiZmentZ from the gagicleZ, not a hide nor hare of the two shootingZ that just seem to be a missing fact to this cupon clipping bunch of bumbling idiotZ?!)$ Another two resturauntZ are about to bite the dust that makeZ for three this week, and the mayor and itZ bammboZalerZ are not only walking around in a illusion they have there headZ up each otherZ asseZ a the ostrich neck streatch?!)$
