Stolen tools lead to armed robbery suspects, Allentown police say

A pair accused of attacking a man and stealing $140 during a sneaker sale arranged on an app were caught after they tried to sell stolen tools from a separate burglary on the same app, Allentown police said. Zackery Kevan Alston, 19, and Ottis Gerard Petro Jr., 26, face robbery and related charges from the sneaker incident Thursday night in Allentown, and burglary and related charges from the tools reported stolen Friday morning from a city home.

