St. Luke's Half Marathon 2017 and 5k winners, results
The race started at William Allen High School and took the racers on a scenic route through Allentown , which included Cedar Beach, Lehigh Parkway and a covered bridge over the Little Lehigh Creek. The top women's half marathon winners were: Carly Shea, of Lewisburg, Pa.; Jenna Papaz, of Bethlehem; Meseret Hart, of Bethlehem; Alexandra Swiatocha, of Mahopac, N.Y.; and Victoria Sedicum, of Quakertown.
