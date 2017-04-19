Short-term fix for unemployment compe...

Short-term fix for unemployment compensation ona

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: York Dispatch

A bill providing $15 million for the state's unemployment compensation system is on its way to Gov. Wolf's desk. Short-term fix for unemployment compensation on its way A bill providing $15 million for the state's unemployment compensation system is on its way to Gov. Wolf's desk.

Start the conversation, or Read more at York Dispatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Allentown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 4 min Realtime 1,519,499
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 1 hr ThomasA 313,890
News Bethlehem traffic stop nets heroin worth $30K o... 7 hr silly rabbit 1
News Oprah Winfrey says she weighs 200 pounds (Dec '08) 21 hr a-citizen 1,081
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 23 hr Into The Night 8,136
News Police make arrest in Allentown homicide (May '09) Wed silly rabbit 167
News Teacher in Alleged Sex Assault Gets Court Date (May '13) Wed silly rabbit 3
See all Allentown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Allentown Forum Now

Allentown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Allentown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Allentown, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,163 • Total comments across all topics: 280,457,660

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC