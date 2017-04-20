Send us your barbecue, picnic recipes

Send us your barbecue, picnic recipes

Over the next few weeks, we are looking to publish our readers' top recipes for picnic and barbecue foods. Do you have a killer pasta salad? A rib or grilled chicken recipe everyone requests? A pie or dessert using seasonal fruits? Send us your barbecue and picnic recipes and please share with us any stories about the recipe.

