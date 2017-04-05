Review: NYC Village Pizza in Bethlehem stands out for its Turkish cuisine
Without a doubt, the first question that arises when a new pizza restaurant opens is: Do we really need another one? While ostensibly a pizza joint, NYC Village Pizza, which opened in March on Bethlehem's South Side, stands out because of its Turkish food, such as kebabs and gyros. Of course, the menu also has a wide variety of Italian specialities, such as pizza, calzones, salads, baked dishes and heroes.
