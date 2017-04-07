Protesters Rally in NY, Pa. Against Airstrikes
Protesters gathered in New York City and Allentown, Pennsylvania to speak out against the U.S. conducting air strikes against Syrian military targets on Thursday evening. Protesters Rally in NY, Pa.
