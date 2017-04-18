Police: Pennsylvania teacher had sex ...

Police: Pennsylvania teacher had sex with student he tutored

There are 2 comments on the The Progress story from Friday Apr 14, titled Police: Pennsylvania teacher had sex with student he tutored.

A Pennsylvania high school teacher has been charged with having sex with a minor female student he began tutoring earlier this year. The Lehigh County district attorney says the investigation began when the girl's parents found inappropriate cellphone messages from 34-year-old Christopher Johnson on April 2. He was suspended three days later from his job as an English teacher at Parkland High School in Allentown and on Thursday surrendered on charges of institutional sexual assault, corruption of minors and unlawful contact with minors.

silly rabbit

United States

#1 Yesterday
Uthis is a great one to depict next to the nue nue nue and improved circus'Z and carnival'Z designZ sold as sackZ o shit with a little fermented bubbling boiling pot o political blue juice perpatrated as family fun to advertiZe and monitiZe the developmentaliZtZ moral defishencieZ¿¡) $
Was No Consent

Montréal, Canada

#2 53 min ago
ALLENTOWN, Pa.(AP)— A Pennsylvania high school teacher has been charged with having sex with a minor male student he began tutoring earlier this year.The Lehigh County district attorney says the investigation began when the boy's parents found inappropriate cellphone messages from 64-year-old Maltamon on April 2.He was suspended three days later from his job as a wrestling teacher at Parkland High School in Allentown and on Thursday surrendered on charges of institutional sexual assault, corruption of minors and unlawful contact with minors.Institutional sexual assault makes it illegal for teachers to have sex with students because of the authority teachers have, whether or not the relationship was consensual.
The 13-year old boy described how Maltamon lured him to a motel, ostensibly to help with his homework, but then proposed a sexual relationship. The two met once or twice weekly, with Maltamon usually asking the boy to begin by dancing nude for him, after which point he would spank the boy's buttocks, and then perform oral sex on the boy. The victim maintained that Maltamon never forced him to do anything, and that he enjoyed the experience. The relationship only came to an end when the boy's parents snooped on the boy's phone.
With the consent of the boy, Maltamon's lawyer has filed a suit against the parents, charging them with invasion of privacy, and violating his civil rights, as the relationship was consensual, and involved no penetration.
The boy's parents maintain that the relationship was not consensual.
Allentown Discussions

Allentown, PA

