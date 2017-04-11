Palmerton news

A community yard sale will be held from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.April 29, at the Towamensing Volunteer Fire Company, 105 Firehouse Road, Trachsville. A spring health fair will be held at the Blue Mountain Hospital Palmerton Campus, 135 Lafayette Ave., ground floor, from 9 a.m. to noonApril 29. It's free and open to all ages.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times News.