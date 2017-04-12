New eatery coming soon to former Hill's Restaurant building in Catasauqua
Bridge Street Family Restaurant is scheduled to open Monday at the former Hill's Restaurant building on Bridge Street in Catasauqua. Bridge Street Family Restaurant is scheduled to open Monday at the former Hill's Restaurant building on Bridge Street in Catasauqua.
