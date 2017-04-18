#NationalPicnicDay: Five Lehigh Valle...

#NationalPicnicDay: Five Lehigh Valley area parks with a view

Next Story Prev Story
34 min ago Read more: The Morning Call

Get out your picnic gear and take advantage of the beautiful settings the Lehigh Valley area has to offer. Here are five locations where you can enjoy a picnic while taking in the view or surroundings: Scenic highlights: Pack a backpack lunch to enjoy while you stop at scenic vistas to see raptors such as hawks, eagles and falcons.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Morning Call.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Allentown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min Guest 1,520,854
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 1 hr ThomasA 313,924
News Oprah Winfrey says she weighs 200 pounds (Dec '08) 10 hr Bear 1,084
7th century goat molesting barbarians 14 hr silly rabbit 10
News Teacher in Alleged Sex Assault Gets Court Date (May '13) 20 hr silly rabbit 7
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) Sat Patty Myers 8,138
News Bethlehem traffic stop nets heroin worth $30K o... Sat schizoaffective 5
See all Allentown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Allentown Forum Now

Allentown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Allentown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Allentown, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,523 • Total comments across all topics: 280,524,331

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC