Movies: New films on DVD, Blu-ray featuring Lehigh Valley talent
'Split,' the horror thriller from M. Night Shyamalan of Philadelphia starring James McAvoy, is out now on VOD, DVD and Blu-ray. 'Split,' the horror thriller from M. Night Shyamalan of Philadelphia starring James McAvoy, is out now on VOD, DVD and Blu-ray.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Morning Call.
Comments
Add your comments below
Allentown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|Guest
|1,518,953
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|54 min
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|8,135
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|4 hr
|cpeter1313
|313,861
|Oprah Winfrey says she weighs 200 pounds (Dec '08)
|19 hr
|Yeti
|1,079
|Police make arrest in Allentown homicide (May '09)
|23 hr
|silly rabbit
|167
|Teacher in Alleged Sex Assault Gets Court Date (May '13)
|Wed
|silly rabbit
|3
|How to really make some money!!!!! $$$$$$
|Tue
|silly rabbit
|2
Find what you want!
Search Allentown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC