Man guilty in fatal home invasion for K2 and money
There are 12 comments on the NJ.com story from Monday, titled Man guilty in fatal home invasion for K2 and money. In it, NJ.com reports that:
One man was killed and another wounded in an armed home invasion in the 900 block of Pine Street in Allentown back in 2014. (Mike Nester Eric Davis claimed he had nothing to do with a fatal home invasion and robber y in Allentown, but a Lehigh County jury didn't buy it.
#1 Yesterday
Just yet another person sucumed to palumpaZ party favor consessionair comPETitorZ 50/50 and the evasive drug that can be found under the counter of every corner store and bodaga with in allentownZ city with no limitationZ on itZ lowZ except for the Z Zone collusionart dillusionary monitary waste of said monies from the hole of pa and beoned distributed amongst freinds?!)$ The good personal touch of REvisiting the Dollar General downtown at the formally known Hess's Car Care Center, The only real attraction afforded the poverty stricken magnet and advertiZmentalistZ could attract to the circus carnival sideshowZ freekZ and geekZ?!)$
Go Team Palumpa, the moto is Take Advantage Of The Disadvantaged For ItZ Gluttonious IllZ Injested?!)$ Fat people are easy circus carnival stickZ just let it smell food and it can't control itself and there are no crimeZ it will not commit for that cookie in the cookie jar?!)$
|
#2 Yesterday
I had to google "K2." I thought it was a mountain. Davis and "Animal" craved it so bad...even more than a fat guy craves cookies. By the way, in my youth, I was very familiar with that neighborhood; had close relatives there. I guess the neighborhood's undergone a transformation.
|
United States
|
#3 Yesterday
Yea the entire valley was different before the infection injection known as the fermenting pot o blue juice formally sold on signZ as the melting pot?!)$
|
#4 20 hrs ago
About 30 years ago, I was dating a young lady from Allentown and wanted to visit the old neighborhood. She got very uncomfortable being there even though I assured her it was like my childhood playground. She begged me to get out of there. I guess it had already been transforming. Cute, petite Italian girl. Wonder what happened to her...broke my heart. Seen her around?
Yes even when I was a kid, that neighborhood was "diverse" and there was a cathouse across the street from a bodega I was I often sent to for small groceries. At the time, I didn't even know what a cathouse was, but there were always women at the windows and they were talkative with and adult man who happened by. In spite of some shadiness, that neighborhood was safe.
|
#5 20 hrs ago
any adult man
|
United States
|
#6 19 hrs ago
Now it has turned into a cesspool that just keeps on overflowing in the neglected subterainian bowells that are now politically pandered buy a higher authority as safe drinking water when the fact is both subterainian infastructureZ are one in the same as the hole failing administration?!)$ There has to be some sort of corrolation with the drinking water and also living in the subhuman living conditionZ politically pandered as habitable hovelZ sold under home schooled law charter acting under cover under colur of local law?!)$ Designing people have designZ upon the innocent indigent childrens children and there prospectable anticipated healthcare costZ?!)$
SimpiltonZ dynamicZ deviZed and REviZed as a gameZ ganger at any givin timeZ in time as game on?!)$
|
Montréal, Canada
|
#7 19 hrs ago
"Mike Nester claimed he had nothing to do with a fatal home invasion and robber y in Allentown, but a Lehigh County jury didn't buy it."
Mike Nester? Could that be MichaelN?
|
United States
|
#8 8 hrs ago
This is all your typeZ democratical dysfuntional toolZ and there implimentation thereof, "DEMOGOG"?!)$ Just go address your unaddressed many mental illnesses yourself and stop trying to philoshyZ about the many modern social illZ that you are a part of?!)$ Don't forget to talk about your multiple personality disorder with the phyciatrist, couch stain kool king, crown vic and now motomon?!)$
Seek help fast as the men in white flacksuits will soon be comming for collectionZ and 302ed to the FEMA campZ for your kind throgh out the world?!)$
|
#9 8 hrs ago
Who's this babbling canuk?
|
United States
|
#10 4 hrs ago
One of the many party favor comPETitorZ, I am very sure as it sellZ the same old sack o shit as a nue nue nue invention with a twist in the wording yet is the same old circus carnival trix?!)$ ItZ hiding today as the men in white flacksuits are practicing for theZe typeZ and the collection there of world wide 302ed to camp FEMA to put a halt to there REcidivism vision upon the innocent indigent childrens children?!)$ The ice pick through the eyeZ socketZ is going to be there humane CURE for a modern social issue that has no known CURE because of itZ infectious REplication into this great nation?!)$
|
Montréal, Canada
|
#11 4 hrs ago
Frenulum Extension Male Adolescent (FEMA) camps are rereational camps for uncircumcised teen boys who wish to stretch the frenulum of their penis, which will help prevent phimosis, and allow for eadier masturbation.
|
Montréal, Canada
|
#12 3 hrs ago
Foreskins Excite Maltamon Always (FEMA): both Phil and Maltamon love the young male prepuce, and will do anything to chew on one.
|
|
