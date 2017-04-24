Man charged in killing of 18-year-old in Allentown
There are 2 comments on the NJ.com story from Friday, titled Man charged in killing of 18-year-old in Allentown. In it, NJ.com reports that:
A 20-year-old Allentown man was charged Friday night with the killing of an 18-year-old city man earlier this month at 234 Nagle St., police report. Alonso Anthony Blue was being arraigned at Central Booking on one count of homicide and a single count of robbery, police Capt.
#1 Yesterday
out at eleven at night...in the ghetto....dats what happens, yo.
jus keepin it real 4 my homies.
United States
#2 Yesterday
The moronic gag and itZ GAG law cause clause as itZ allwayZ been a party to the criminal corruption and now itZ affilIT'Z?!)$ Land of the running water even sufferZ itZ designZ because of itZ overflowZ and were it goeZ?!)$
Epicentral= spinkter surrounded by itZ hemrodeZ, zitZ and cystZ a Recreation of the worldZ cesspool creating the nationZ cesspool?!)$ ItZ a dynamical design that a child could have created such a infectious spread of the three listed above?!)$
