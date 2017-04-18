Man accused of selling cellphones stolen in robberies to undercover cops

A 25-year-old man sold more than $4,000 in cellphones stolen from robberies in Bethlehem and Forks townships through an online marketplace, according to testimony Wednesday by police detectives. Detectives in Bethlehem Township and Palmer Township testified during a preliminary hearing before District Judge Patricia Broscius the cellphones were bought from Eric Quentin Watson shortly after both robberies.

