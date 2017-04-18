Man accused of selling cellphones sto...

Man accused of selling cellphones stolen in robberies to undercover cops

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: NJ.com

A 25-year-old man sold more than $4,000 in cellphones stolen from robberies in Bethlehem and Forks townships through an online marketplace, according to testimony Wednesday by police detectives. Detectives in Bethlehem Township and Palmer Township testified during a preliminary hearing before District Judge Patricia Broscius the cellphones were bought from Eric Quentin Watson shortly after both robberies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Allentown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 6 min VetnorsGate 1,518,582
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 8 hr silly rabbit 313,848
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 8 hr Into The Night 8,132
News Oprah Winfrey says she weighs 200 pounds (Dec '08) 8 hr Yeti 1,079
News Police make arrest in Allentown homicide (May '09) 12 hr silly rabbit 167
News Teacher in Alleged Sex Assault Gets Court Date (May '13) 21 hr silly rabbit 3
How to really make some money!!!!! $$$$$$ Tue silly rabbit 2
See all Allentown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Allentown Forum Now

Allentown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Allentown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Dalai Lama
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Mitt Romney
 

Allentown, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,086 • Total comments across all topics: 280,422,784

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC