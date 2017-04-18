Man accused of robbing dollar store with fake handgun
There are 3 comments on the NJ.com story from Friday Apr 21, titled Man accused of robbing dollar store with fake handgun. In it, NJ.com reports that:
A man who robbed an Allentown dollar store using a fake gun was caught with the help of his getaway, city police said. Jermaine Green, of the 400 block of Hamilton Street in Allentown, is accused of the holdup Thursday morning of the Dollar Tree store at 1202 Liberty St. The 42-year-old Green is charged with robbery, receiving stolen property, theft, and simple assault.

United States
#1 8 hrs ago
The high quality of life allentowns mayor and itZ administrational dynamical designZ upon the hole outside of the Z Zone and itZ partyZ multifaceted meltdown capabilities as the circus carnival of itZ party favor connsessionar comPETitorZ that give undetectable campain donationZ of cash and giftZ with no accounting of or eithier when they are snagged there is a different circus stick proping itZself as the ACTor?!)$
#2 4 hrs ago
Dear Police,
I give up.
Sincerely,
Jermaine Green
Hamilton Towers in Allentown, PA
PS: I'll leave the light on for you.
United States
#3 1 hr ago
hahaha, that is a good one scitz?!)$
