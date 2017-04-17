Kathy Pacheco, aka Kitty Deverea...

Kathy Pacheco, aka Kitty Deverea...

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Apr 14 Read more: Philadelphia Gay News

Well, this week's portrait is determined to help women gain back that confidence. Kathy Pacheco, aka Kitty Devereaux, is the co-producer and host of Sister Bear, a body-positive burlesque show for women.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Philadelphia Gay News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Allentown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min Cheech the Conser... 1,517,610
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 15 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 8,127
News Police: Pennsylvania teacher had sex with stude... 16 hr silly rabbit 1
7th century goat molesting barbarians Mon Elmer Fudgepacker 7
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) Sun silly rabbit 313,824
How to really make some money!!!!! $$$$$$ Sun Bob101 1
Ziggin and Zaggin with BOB Sun Mikeh 1
See all Allentown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Allentown Forum Now

Allentown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Allentown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Allentown, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,918 • Total comments across all topics: 280,381,854

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC