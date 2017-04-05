Hamilton Kitchen owner opening restaurant at Hamilton Crossings

Donny Petridis, owner of The Hamilton Kitchen & Bar in downtown Allentown, is planning to open a new American restaurant, The Shelby, in mid-May at the Hamilton Crossings in Lower Macungie Township. Donny Petridis, owner of The Hamilton Kitchen & Bar in downtown Allentown, is planning to open a new American restaurant, The Shelby, in mid-May at the Hamilton Crossings in Lower Macungie Township.

