Hamilton Kitchen owner opening restaurant at Hamilton Crossings

Donny Petridis, owner of The Hamilton Kitchen & Bar in downtown Allentown, is planning to open a new American restaurant, The Shelby, in mid-May at the Hamilton Crossings in Lower Macungie Township. Donny Petridis, owner of The Hamilton Kitchen & Bar in downtown Allentown, is planning to open a new American restaurant, The Shelby, in mid-May at the Hamilton Crossings in Lower Macungie Township.

