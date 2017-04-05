Hamilton Kitchen owner opening restaurant at Hamilton Crossings
Donny Petridis, owner of The Hamilton Kitchen & Bar in downtown Allentown, is planning to open a new American restaurant, The Shelby, in mid-May at the Hamilton Crossings in Lower Macungie Township. Donny Petridis, owner of The Hamilton Kitchen & Bar in downtown Allentown, is planning to open a new American restaurant, The Shelby, in mid-May at the Hamilton Crossings in Lower Macungie Township.
Allentown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|sonicfilter
|1,512,588
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|40 min
|Junket
|313,730
|National Guard job prompts Republican to drop o... (Apr '07)
|17 hr
|silly rabbit
|5
|Pawlowski pays to clean up corner office (Mar '06)
|19 hr
|silly rabbit
|7
|NC sheriff's 'trashy Mexicans' remark brings qu... (Oct '08)
|20 hr
|Democrat Hero
|988
|Family: Garden Bros Circus comes to Allentown
|Mon
|silly rabbit
|16
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|Mon
|Into The Night
|8,124
