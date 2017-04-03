Freddy Awards 2017: 'Bonnie and Clyde' hits stage at Allen High

The William Allen High School Theatre Department will tell the tale of two of America's most notorious criminals when it presents the musical version of "Bonnie and Clyde" as part of the 2017 Freddy Awards . Show times are: 7 p.m. Thursday, April 6 7 p.m. Friday, April 7 7 p.m. Saturday, April 8 2 p.m. Sunday, April 9 The show will be presented at the school, 126 N. Seventh St., Allentown .

