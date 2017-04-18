Easton to launch 'Fourth Friday' program in May
Easton Out Loud, a new monthly program, will feature live music, food, drinks, art exhibits, games and activities for the entire family, beginning May 26 and running each month on the fourth Friday. Easton is now the third of the Valley's major cities to host a monthly program designed to bring people downtown with fun events and spotlight its attractions, food culture, the arts and retail offerings.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Morning Call.
Add your comments below
Allentown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|Cheech the Conser...
|1,517,610
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|15 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|8,127
|Police: Pennsylvania teacher had sex with stude...
|16 hr
|silly rabbit
|1
|7th century goat molesting barbarians
|Mon
|Elmer Fudgepacker
|7
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|Sun
|silly rabbit
|313,824
|How to really make some money!!!!! $$$$$$
|Sun
|Bob101
|1
|Ziggin and Zaggin with BOB
|Sun
|Mikeh
|1
Find what you want!
Search Allentown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC