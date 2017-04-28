Downtown Allentown Restaurant Week ki...

Downtown Allentown Restaurant Week kicks off Sunday

Enjoy fixed-price, multi-course menus and other deals at a dozen Center City Allentown restaurants when Downtown Allentown Restaurant Week kicks off Sunday. Participants include familiar favorites such as the Thai-inspired Bay Leaf and Ethiopian-centric Mariam's , as well as fresher finds such as barbecue hotspots Queen City BBQ and Sugar Hill Jazz House .

