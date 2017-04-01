Doctor pleads guilty
A Lehigh County doctor, who practiced in Carbon County, pleaded guilty on Tuesday in the county court to his part in a prescription painkiller scheme, which resulted in more than 10,000 oxycodone pills being distributed in a multiple county area. The street value of the pills distributed is estimated at over $300,000.
