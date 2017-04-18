Cops: Video captured bandit casing st...

Cops: Video captured bandit casing store before holdup

There are 1 comment on the NJ.com story from Tuesday, titled Cops: Video captured bandit casing store before holdup. In it, NJ.com reports that:

Allentown police have caught one of three men they say robbed a city store at gunpoint last summer and attacked the clerk. David Velasco, 28, was arraigned Tuesday morning on robbery and other charges related to the July 18 holdup at Jong's Market, 439 W. Liberty St. Velasco, of the 1300 block of Fritz Drive in Bethlehem, was sent to Lehigh County Jail in lieu of $100,000 bail.

silly rabbit

United States

#1 Tuesday
Very good detective work, was the county involved and why so long a period for apprehencian when the booty was probably in a face time chat or something to that picular arena agenda venue with the comming to downtown propoganda perpatrated?!)$ Did the arresting officers use the same advertismental agencies agent or is it just a bought and paid for by one in the same destructionalistZ payment plan cause clause insurance fraud ruling in the pay to play ponZie scheem of things?!)$
