Coffeehouse brews controversy with political punch cards featuring faces of Trump, Cruz

The owners of a Pittsburgh-area coffeehouse say they'll keep loyalty-program punch cards with faces of President Donald Trump, Ted Cruz and other conservatives despite criticism from some who say the punch holes make it seem like the politicians have been shot through the head. As the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported, the backlash over the cards offered by Black Forge Coffee House in Allentown, Pa., has boiled over to a point that owners Nick Miller and Ashley Corts say they never expected, including threats of violence.

