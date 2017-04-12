Classical: Music for flute and harp at St. John's in Allentown
Flutist Robin Kani of the Allentown Symphony Orchestra performs with harpist Frances Duffy on April 18 at St. John's Lutheran Church in Allentown. Featured are works by Bach, Rossini, de Rohozinski, Tournier, Jongen and Lutoslawski.
