Classical: Allentown Band presents 'Women in Music' to celebrate Cedar Crest's 150th
Allentown Band oboist Stephanie Condelli is the soloist in Ennio Morricon's 'Gabriela's Oboe,' the central musical theme of the 1986 film 'The Mission,' for the Allentown Band concert featuring female composers, subjects and soloists Sunday at Zion Church in Allentown. The concert celebrates Cedar Crest College's 150th anniversary.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Morning Call.
Add your comments below
Allentown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|RoxLo
|1,518,356
|Police make arrest in Allentown homicide (May '09)
|32 min
|silly rabbit
|167
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|36 min
|silly rabbit
|313,842
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|8 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|8,129
|Teacher in Alleged Sex Assault Gets Court Date (May '13)
|9 hr
|silly rabbit
|3
|How to really make some money!!!!! $$$$$$
|20 hr
|silly rabbit
|2
|7th century goat molesting barbarians
|21 hr
|silly rabbit
|8
Find what you want!
Search Allentown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC