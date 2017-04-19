Classical: Allentown Band presents 'Women in Music' to celebrate Cedar Crest's 150th

Allentown Band oboist Stephanie Condelli is the soloist in Ennio Morricon's 'Gabriela's Oboe,' the central musical theme of the 1986 film 'The Mission,' for the Allentown Band concert featuring female composers, subjects and soloists Sunday at Zion Church in Allentown. The concert celebrates Cedar Crest College's 150th anniversary.

