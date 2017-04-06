Chili's Employees Throw Party Shaming Coworker Who Reported Their...
Employees at an Allentown, Pennsylvania Chili's threw a party to shame their coworker after she complained about two years of alleged sexual harassment from the restaurant's manager. Emily Houser reported her boss after he made frequent, unsolicited attempts to date her since she started working at the chain at 16 years old.
