Celebrate the beauty of cherry blossoms in Allentown
The Friends of Allentown Parks will host the fourth annual Cherry Blossom Festival near Cherry Blossom Row 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at Cedar Beach. The Friends of Allentown Parks will host the fourth annual Cherry Blossom Festival near Cherry Blossom Row 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at Cedar Beach.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Morning Call.
Add your comments below
Allentown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|VetnorsGate
|1,522,862
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|51 min
|ThomasA
|313,986
|7th century goat molesting barbarians
|3 hr
|silly rabbit
|15
|Oprah Winfrey says she weighs 200 pounds (Dec '08)
|6 hr
|silly rabbit
|1,085
|Man guilty in fatal home invasion for K2 and money
|6 hr
|silly rabbit
|15
|Theater: Muhlenberg ties past to present with n...
|14 hr
|silly rabbit
|1
|Teacher in Alleged Sex Assault Gets Court Date (May '13)
|14 hr
|silly rabbit
|13
Find what you want!
Search Allentown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC