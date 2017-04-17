BWW Review: 42ND STREET at Broadway Theater League
Coming to the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts from the Broadway Theater League is the penultimate American backstage musical, "42nd Street." The time is 1933 in the depths of the "Great Depression."
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Allentown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|15 min
|Homer
|1,517,230
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|49 min
|Into The Night
|8,124
|7th century goat molesting barbarians
|5 hr
|Elmer Fudgepacker
|7
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|18 hr
|silly rabbit
|313,824
|How to really make some money!!!!! $$$$$$
|21 hr
|Bob101
|1
|Ziggin and Zaggin with BOB
|22 hr
|Mikeh
|1
|Funny turkey hat
|22 hr
|Steel1
|1
Find what you want!
Search Allentown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC