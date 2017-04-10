Brian Johnson hit in the head with a ...

Brian Johnson hit in the head with a comebacker to the mound in start for Triple-A Pawtucket

Brian Johnson was hit in the head with a line drive back to the mound on Saturday in a start for Triple-A Pawtucket in Allentown, Penn. The PawSox released a statement following the game against the Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs that Johnson walked off the field under his own power, was alert and never lost consciousness.

